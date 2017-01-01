Life Safety & Fire AlarmIntrusion AlarmDigital Shuffle

Security Company Honors Boy With Autism

January 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
EPS Security, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., honored a local Muskegon, Mich., boy with autism by making him an honorary alarm technician and giving him grand tour of their facility. After being on the receiving end of some nasty comments in a grocery store, Brittany Miller, the boy’s mother, was beside herself. EPS Security heard of these events and knew they wanted to step in. EPS Service Supervisor Andy Hulings has a child with autism, as well, and wanted to do whatever he could to assist the family. “He was walking through our building and saying the different model numbers and some he knew and I didn’t even know, so I’m very impressed,” Hulings told 24 Hour News 8, the local news station. EPS Security was awarded the Special Community Service award for their efforts at CONNECT 2016, Honeywell’s annual conference for its dealers.Watch the full video at: http://bit.ly/2g73e1z.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

