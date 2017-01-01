ALPR Cameras Are Highly Precise & Easy To Install

Genetec announced AutoVu SharpV, a new fixed ALPR camera with onboard processing, highly precise settings, easy and flexible installation and new affordable pricing. AutoVu SharpV is designed for fixed ALPR installations. It can be tied into citywide video surveillance systems to improve forensic investigations, reporting and monitoring, and is ideally suited for controlling access to corporate facilities, as well as managing off-street parking facilities. The SharpV-ITS model will offer a solution specifically targeted at the intelligent transportation sector. Featuring a completely new design that makes it easy for integrators to install, the AutoVu SharpV can be easily mounted on walls or poles. With power and communication transferring through a Power-over-Ethernet plus (PoE+) connection, and a varifocal lens design that allows installers to easily adjust the focal distance of the camera on site, the new SharpV simplifies system specification and provides flexibility during deployment. With high-definition ALPR and context cameras and onboard processing in a single device, the SharpV can detect and read any type of license plate on the edge, and includes various analytics such as vehicle make and direction of travel.

