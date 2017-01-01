Software Features Enhanced Photo ID Badging System

S2 Security released NetBox software Version 4.9. With a new photo ID badging system, Version 4.9 makes badge management easier than ever by enhancing the user experience and expanding the ability to collaborate across multiple locations. Additional offerings including S2 NetBox Virtual Machine and S2 NetBox Offsite Recovery provide enterprise users with more system configuration options and security. The photo ID badging system is accessible from any location via the Web-based S2 NetBox user interface. Also in Version 4.9, S2 NetBox Virtual Machine enables users to create a custom S2 NetBox system supporting up to 7,168 portals on their preferred hardware platform. The S2 NetBox Offsite Recovery feature safeguards system operation by immediately directing S2 Nodes to a secondary S2 NetBox controller in the event of a physical disaster.

