Arteco to Integrate With Razberi Video Surveillance Appliances

Arteco announced its integration with Razberi Technologies’ ServerSwitchIQ suite of video surveillance appliances, including ServerSwitchIQ, ServerSwitchIQ Pro, ServerSwitchIQ Enterprise and ServerSwitchIQ Rugged.

The integration is enabled by including the Arteco executable file through a VMS wizard onto any of Razberi’s ServerSwitchIQ product suite. Once selected, the file immediately runs and installs the VEMS, saving installers the trouble of having to manually install or download the VMS from a third-party website. Integrators can then license the VEMS directly through Arteco.

The integration enables Arteco customers to leverage Razberi’s open-architecture appliances to reduce the incoming megapixel video impact on the IP network. Fully integrated with the power of VEMS, the integration allows joint customers across multiple industries to benefit from comprehensive, streamlined video solutions by enhancing visibility through Arteco event prioritization and Razberi’s mitigation of video downtime.

“Through Arteco, joint customers securing various application sizes are getting the added benefit of streamlined event management while simultaneously reducing the physical and financial costs to their overarching systems,” said Steve Birkmeier, vice president, sales and business development, Arteco. “As megapixel camera usage continues to surge in growth, we’re confident that the integration between Razberi intelligent video surveillance appliances and Arteco VEMS will offer users a way to lighten their security and network burdens.”

Visit www.arteco-global.com for more information.