How to Tell Salespeople What Needs to Change

My client Mike, who manages a sales team on the West Coast, had a problem: One of his salespeople suddenly stopped performing. Their numbers were down, their effort was poor, and their morale seemed low. Mike knew that the sooner he fixed the problem, the better.

Mike could provide feedback to the rep that should improve performance, develop their talents, solve problems, align expectations and improve the bottom line. However, for most managers and organizations, feedback is often sporadic and ineffective.

Almost everyone has difficulties with giving, receiving and accepting feedback, according to the article “Find the Coaching in Criticism” by Harvard researchers Douglas Stone and Sheila Heen. Only 36 percent of managers complete appraisals completely and on time. More than half of all employees surveyed believe their reviews to be inaccurate or unfair. One in four hates evaluations more than anything else at work.

It’s obvious that most people view feedback as a threat. Stone and Heen found that even well-intentioned critiques “spark an emotional reaction, inject tension into the relationship, and bring communication to a halt.”

Most companies try to combat this issue by training managers to give feedback more effectively and at regular intervals. And although I applaud that effort, I agree with the Harvard researchers who found that the best feedback in the world isn’t effective if the receiver doesn’t absorb and apply what is said.

Feedback, or “performance reviews” as some like to call them, usually involves telling the salesperson what they are doing wrong and expecting them to stop it. Feedback is often provided in what is perceived as a high-pressure situation by the recipient. And as we’ve learned, statistics reveal that approach is not effective. So instead of focusing on what a salesperson is doing wrong, emphasize what would work better in the future.

Here are some tips about giving feedback that will help: