Alert People To Emergencies With Mass Notification Announcer

The Viking DNA-510 Mass Notification Announcer allows users to record emergency messages for playback over an existing paging system. The unit comes with 10 pre-recorded alert tones, 2 min. of available record time, and a single trigger input to quickly notify listeners of any situation. The DNA-510 also can broadcast a live page if a unique situation should arise. Use the DNA-510 to quickly and effectively deliver emergency tones and custom messages over an existing paging system. The unit has a 600 Ohm output compatible with a wide variety of paging amplifiers. It can interface with a standard analog phone for use at a dedicated location. Alternatively, the DNA-510 can connect to a trunk port, station port, or to a dedicated POTS line to control emergency tones from any phone. The DNA-510 can be programmed to require an access code before use.

