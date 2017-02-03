NVR Has Adcanced Embedded Video Management Features

FLIR Systems Inc. announced the second generation of the FLIR Meridian Network Video Recorder (NVR). An all-in-one video surveillance recording system, the product adds a built-in 8-port PoE switch and dual-monitor display functionality. Ideal for small to medium enterprise security systems, the FLIR Meridian NVR’s new built-in 8-port PoE switch and external 8-port PoE switch options allows you to connect up to 24 cameras. With new dual monitor support, users can easily control multiple cameras, quickly browse through recorded footage, and generate detailed reports using FLIR’s built-in United VMS Control Center, or the modernized EZ Client Web interface. Pre-configured with FLIR’s VMS, Meridian NVR supports FLIR’s enterprise visible and thermal security cameras, third-party access control systems, and video analytics.

