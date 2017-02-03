Red Hawk Fire & Security Acquires Integrated Systems of Florida

Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC, a provider of fire, life safety and electronic security services, purchased Integrated Systems of Florida, expanding its geographic footprint and strengthening its existing fire, life safety and integrated security services operations in central and north Florida.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and operating sales and service offices in Tampa, Orlando and Tallahassee, Integrated Systems of Florida (ISOF) is a systems integration company with a 15-year track record of success earning the loyalty of a solid commercial customer base in the industries of healthcare, hospitality, government, religious and educational institutions.

“This important addition solidifies Red Hawk as our customers’ preferred choice for all their fire, life safety and security services by deepening our capabilities and expanding our reach. The talent and expertise ISOF brings to Red Hawk, along with expanding our coverage into the Florida markets we do not currently serve, will fuel Red Hawk’s continued growth and commitment to become the premier services provider for all of our customers,” said Red Hawk CEO and President Michael McWilliams.

“We have gotten to know the ISOF brand and reputation well over the last few years, and we are excited to be adding such a strong, well respected team to our company,” McWilliams added.

ISOF President Walter Wiseman believes aligning with one of the top independent integrators in the industry will add significant value to customers. “Red Hawk is large enough to bring needed resources and expertise to bear for the complex or sophisticated customer projects, yet nimble and flexible enough to deliver local knowledge that complements and enhances the services we offer to clients,” Wiseman said.

Red Hawk was formed as an independent, unified fire and electronic security services brand with a national footprint to serve commercial customers after the acquisition by a Comvest Partners sponsored private investment fund of the U.S. fire and security operations of United Technologies Corporation (UTC) in April of 2012. Since then, Red Hawk has focused efforts on successfully growing its commercial client base nationally in the, government, financial services, healthcare and education markets.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

