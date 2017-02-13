Vivint Smart Home Named One of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Vivint Smart Home announced it earned the No. 22 spot on Fast Company’s annual ranking of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2017.

The magazine recognized Vivint “for opening the door to the connected home of the future” and highlighted its cross-platform approach to smart homes, the release of an AI assistant, and a partnership with Airbnb that streamlines the guest experience.

“Innovation is a core value woven into the fabric of everything we do at Vivint Smart Home,” said Matt Eyring, chief strategy and innovation officer at Vivint Smart Home. “Each function within our company consistently looks for ways to dramatically improve our ability to lead the smart home revolution. This recognition is a strong validation of our mission to move smart home from an inaccessible ideal to a mainstream reality for every home.”

To complement its smart home system, the company recently launched Sky, the first true smart home assistant that leverages artificial intelligence to manage all of the devices in a connected home. Recently named the No. 1 smart home service provider in the U.S. by Strategy Analytics, Vivint is also the preferred smart home provider for Airbnb and has integrated with Amazon Echo to offer the most comprehensive voice-controlled smart home, according to the company.

“Each year, our reporting team scours the globe to identify organizations that have been both innovative and impactful in their industry, the business world, and the larger culture,” said Robert Safian, editor and managing director of Fast Company. “Culture will keep moving, and those enterprises that move with it—that attack their missions with fearlessness—will find themselves in the strongest position to weather whatever political or economic disruption comes our way.”

