Middle Atlantic Kicks Off Legrand’s CTS Prep Program for Internal Professionals

Middle Atlantic Products has successfully launched an internal InfoComm CTS prep course as part of Legrand’s commitment to ensuring exceptional customer service and helping integrators successfully navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape, the company described.

Led by Joseph Cornwall, CTS-D, CTS-I, and Legrand’s technology evangelist, the first CTS certified technology specialist prep course brought together 30 team members from across Middle Atlantic and Legrand for an intense three-day program designed to prepare qualified candidates for InfoComm’s challenging CTS certification exam.

“This world-class investment in the AV industry builds upon the great learning opportunities we introduced as part of AV Month,” Cornwall said. “By meeting the requirements for InfoComm’s CTS certification, it ensures that the customer-facing professionals within the Legrand organization are capable of providing the highest level of service to end-users and to the industry. This gives the integrator, the distributor and the corporate client the assurance that they’re talking to someone who can give them solid, actionable and useful advice that is based on best engineering principles and current scientific understanding.”

Middle Atlantic is the first company within the Legrand organization to have access to the prep course. Throughout 2017, Legrand will expand the program, offering the course to internal employees, select stakeholders and partners, including agencies and product representatives. The organization plans to roll out the CTS prep class across the U.S.

Each class will be held in a contemporary classroom, meeting the highest standards in AV design, with proper projection capabilities, video resolution and sound reinforcement to enable success for students, the company described. Every class will have from 24 up to a maximum of 36 students. Cornwall anticipates conducting as many as 12 courses over the next year.

“AV is the last 100 meters between the network drop and the human imagination — it’s a core component of cultural and business communication,” Cornwall said. “Adhering to standards and doing it right is very important for the continued growth of the industry and benefit of society. I’m completely committed to InfoComm’s vision of ensuring world-class knowledge at every industry touchpoint, and I’m proud to be leading this initiative across Legrand to contribute to that vision.”

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.