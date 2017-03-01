Qorvo Introduces Multi-protocol System on Chip

Qorvo introduced a complete system on chip (SoC) for smart home devices that delivers multi-protocol support with best-in-class power consumption.

The GP695 SoC integrates multiple communication protocols, including IEEE 802.15.4, ZigBee 3.0, Thread and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for sensors and actuators throughout the home. The new Qorvo SoC advances the state of smart home networking by supporting these connectivity standards while optimizing energy efficiency and extending battery life, according to the company.

Supporting these different connectivity options allows for a single development platform and a single SKU, independent of the communication protocol used by the customer. With this, BLE-based smartphone connectivity for proximity-based services can combine with Thread or ZigBee 3.0 for smart home services.

“These next two months should show promising growth for smart HVAC, smart security systems, connected video doorbells and intercoms, garage door controllers, lightbulbs, smoke alarms, and leak detectors. These devices are on track to enjoy record growth,” said Alex Davies, analyst and editor at Rethink Technology Research.

