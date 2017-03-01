Feenics Achieves Platinum Partner Status With Mercury Security

Feenics Inc. achieved Platinum Partner Status for Mercury Security.

Feenics is the originator of Keep by Feenics Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) cloud-hosted security management solution (SMS).

“We are very excited to welcome Feenics as a Platinum Partner for the Authentic Mercury platform,” said Matt Barnette, president, Mercury Security. “The partnership has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception and validates the growing trend in the industry to open, cloud-based access control solutions.”

“Achieving Platinum Partner status with Mercury is a validation of our strategy of teaming with the best field hardware provider in the industry in Mercury, while Feenics focuses solely on developing the most robust, cloud-based, access control solution, to meet the growing needs of the end-user market,” said Paul DiPeso, executive vice president, Feenics.

