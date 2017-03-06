Asset Protection System Features Multiple Modes & Rfid Technology

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 15115

Morse Watchmans’ AssetWatcher solution is ideal for use in schools, universities, casinos, hospitals and other high-security applications. AssetWatcher uses RFID technology to track assets that are placed in or removed from lockers. AssetWatcher’s RFID technology uses non-contact wireless radio links to recognize tagged assets. It is also compatible with multiple types of RFID tags for use with different types of assets, and features an audible confirmation when a tag has been read. As a result, AssetWatcher is able track multiple items within a locker and can track all types of tagged assets, including electronics and metal objects. Featuring the same reliable, easy-to-use interface as the company’s KeyWatcher Touch, AssetWatcher includes a bright 7-in. touchscreen and incorporates the MorphoTrak optical fingerprint reader for strong security.

Morse Watchmans | www.morsewatchmans.com