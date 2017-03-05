Mobile Access Solution For Sporting & Other Events

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 11063

Quantum Secure’s SAFE Sports and Events Access Manager enables secure and rapid entry to stadiums or other venues, providing a high-quality, high-security customer experience for temporary or limited-engagement events. This mobile-app solution removes the need to rely on clipboards and lists to manage contractors, vendors, volunteers and thousands of other non-ticket holders who need temporary access to venues. The solution also integrates with IT systems and multiple handheld devices for swift, accurate real-time validation and immediate onboarding and provisioning for a variety of identity types based on each identity’s appropriate access permissions. Additionally, the solution records identity access logs to track key operational and security metrics and streamline compliance processes.

Quantum Secure | www.quantumsecure.com