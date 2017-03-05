Managed EoC Receiver With Integral PoE+ Switch

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 11073

Altronix’s eBridge800E Managed 8-port EoC receiver with integral PoE+ switch is the head-end solution for upgrading coax to IP. This compact 1U rack unit features two 1GB uplinks, an 8-port PoE+ switch and CAT-5 to coax media converter — all while reducing labor, equipment costs and saving valuable rack space. IP devices can be deployed up to 300m at 100Mbps and a built-in battery charger ensures seamless operation. LINQ technology lets you monitor, control and report power/diagnostics from anywhere over the network. It has a lifetime warranty.

