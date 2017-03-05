DVR Gives Security Professionals Flexibility
March 5, 2017
No Comments
SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 18071
The Multi-Access Open Platform 5-1 add on feature for LTS DVR tackles camera compatibility, offering more surveillance options by combining IP, with analog video formats HD-TVI, analog, HDCVI, and AHD for a seamless integration. Security professionals can exceed the industry’s limitations with this upgrade by being compatible with all existing video formats for optimal high-definition resolution support, including 3MP HD-TVI.
LTS | www.ltsecurityinc.com
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine.