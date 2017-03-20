SIGNET Wins Genetec 2016 Unified Systems Sales Achievement Award

SIGNET Electronic Systems Inc., a privately held systems integrator in New England and ranked No. 19 on the SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, has been named the winner of the 2016 Unified Systems Sales Achievement Award by industry partner Genetec Inc., a provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions.

“This award recognizes the distinct ability SIGNET applies to solve its clients’ complex issues by maximizing the capabilities available within Security Center to deliver a unified system that is user-friendly,” said Michel Chalouhi, vice president of North American Sales, Genetec Inc. “SIGNET’s sales have resulted in the highest number of net new system IDs that are unified, marrying together at least two, but often three, of the solutions within Security Center — VMS (video management systems), ACS (access control systems) and ALPR (automatic license plate recognition). While many channel partners sell only one or two Genetec solutions, SIGNET has a solid track record of delivering a full, unified Security Center platform to its end users,” added Chalouhi.

“A unified security platform is complex to program and deploy, but proves to be a very powerful solution for the client. While there are many Genetec dealers, most shy away from integrating the systems because the integration is so network dependent,” said Bradford S. Caron, president of SIGNET.

“Having experienced our clients’ need for truly unified systems and a simplified end-user experience, SIGNET connected with Genetec at a deep level,” said Greg Hussey, vice president of engineering at SIGNET. “Being awarded the 2016 Unified Systems Sales Achievement Award by Genetec demonstrates SIGNET’s commitment to their clients to offer the most innovative and superior solutions available.”