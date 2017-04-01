LifeSafety Power Partners With RS2 Technologies

LifeSafety Power Inc. and RS2 Technologies LLC launched a new partnership to bring intelligent power networking to the RS2 Technologies dealer network. Based in Munster, Ind., the company’s established National Dealer Network will gain access to LifeSafety Power’s FlexPower Authentic Mercury Security MCLASS Unified Power System, with the ability to yield greater sales through remote managed power services.

Incorporating one of the most widely specified, open access control hardware platforms in the world, MCLASS from LifeSafety Power carries both the UL/ULC-listings for integrated power, lock power and remote power, according to the company. MCLASS yields substantial installation efficiencies in time and labor through the integral housing that includes Mercury hardware, system power and optional lock power in a single design. A removable back plate mounts power and Mercury controllers, making wiring faster for additional labor savings. In addition, RS2 dealers also will have the ability to offer intelligent network monitoring via the enclosure. LifeSafety Power’s network modules can remotely monitor the power to both Mercury panels and locks to increase reliability and proactively detect and address potential problems before they occur, with notification via email, smartphone or Web-enabled device.

“We’re extremely excited to bring LifeSafety Power’s MCLASS platform to our dealers so they can generate new revenue streams,” said Dave Barnard, RS2’s director of dealer development.

