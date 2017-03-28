Comcast Business Unveils SmartOffice Video Surveillance Solution for Businesses

Comcast Business announced the availability of SmartOffice, a video surveillance solution designed to improve efficiency for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) through advanced monitoring.

With SmartOffice, SMBs can record, store, access and share surveillance video on a 24/7 basis to oversee their organization, the company described. It provides secure cloud storage and instant access via mobile devices, and is professionally installed by Comcast Business and backed with 24/7 customer support.

SmartOffice is available now in selected markets, with plans for future expansion throughout the Comcast service areas. It provides video surveillance to a wide range of companies and industries that require video images to be continually recorded in order to monitor customers, employees or other third parties on the business premises.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan credits Comcast’s SmartOffice for much of the success of Project Green Light, the real-time crime fighting program that relies on high-definition video feeds from nearly 120 partnering businesses.

“Without the complete video technology system Comcast provides, Project Green Light would not be the success it is today,” Duggan said. “Because business owners know they can get everything they need from one provider to meet the requirements of the program, enrollment is growing at a rapid pace, and we are seeing improvement across the city.”

SmartOffice features include:

commercial-grade, 720p HD surveillance cameras provide clear images able to capture details with flexible zoom, wide view and powerful night vision capabilities;

up to 30 days of video can be stored, and permissions can be given to up to four employees to securely access and retrieve footage;

live or recorded footage can be accessed via smartphones or tablets with the SmartOffice mobile app or from a desktop; and

the first camera is included with the service, and additional cameras are available for a monthly charge.

“The growing trend for building ‘Smart Cities’ will lead to the rise of connected devices across the private and public sectors, and our SmartOffice solution can provide video surveillance to organizations that want to monitor their locations more closely,” said Christian Nascimento, executive director of premise services at Comcast Business. “This new service aligns well with our high-capacity Internet and Ethernet offerings and allow SMBs to use the cloud for easy access to, and sharing of, video footage, which can benefit a business in many ways.”

As part of the installation process, experienced Comcast Business technicians will work with SMBs to identify critical areas at their location where video monitoring is appropriate, and all camera maintenance, repairs and replacements will be provided by Comcast.

