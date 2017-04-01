Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital ShuffleIntrusion Alarm

Peak Alarm Displays Security Museum

April 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
KEYWORDS security dealer
Reprints
No Comments

Peak Alarm Displays Security Museum

Peak Alarm has published around 20 photos of its Alarm Museum located at its Salt Lake City, Utah, office. Visitors can click through a photo gallery that shows different types of alarms from all different eras. Antique enthusiasts will marvel at the 19th century switchboards and bank alarms, while those more interested in the start of modern technology can take in the Potter Direct Line Modules from the ’80s and ’90s. Also of interest is the ADT board game by Milton Bradley from 1885 that aims to teach players how to move through the ranks of the company. Check the photos out for yourself at bit.ly/2m3kzP4.

 

Digi' See This? Revealed

Digi See This Revealed: The 2017 ISC West Floor Plan for April 5-7 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Plan your route now to make sure you hit all of the great companies on your list! 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Meg Psiharis

SDC Launches New Responsive Website

NextGen Security Website’s Easy Navigation

Hikvision Canada Launches French Language Website

AFA Does Honeywell Notifier Video Tribute

Psiharis-assistant-editor-headshot
Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.