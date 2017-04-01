Peak Alarm Displays Security Museum

Peak Alarm has published around 20 photos of its Alarm Museum located at its Salt Lake City, Utah, office. Visitors can click through a photo gallery that shows different types of alarms from all different eras. Antique enthusiasts will marvel at the 19th century switchboards and bank alarms, while those more interested in the start of modern technology can take in the Potter Direct Line Modules from the ’80s and ’90s. Also of interest is the ADT board game by Milton Bradley from 1885 that aims to teach players how to move through the ranks of the company. Check the photos out for yourself at bit.ly/2m3kzP4.

Digi' See This? Revealed

Digi See This Revealed: The 2017 ISC West Floor Plan for April 5-7 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Plan your route now to make sure you hit all of the great companies on your list!