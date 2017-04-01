NextGen Security Website’s Easy Navigation

Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital Shuffle

April 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
NextGen Security’s updated website is a navigation dream. From smooth scrolling to easily organized tabs and homepage segments, users will be able to find what they’re looking for in a snap. Navigation tabs let you choose from products and services by type of solution, specific industries and even expertise on various topics. NextGen also provides deep insight into who they are, including their teams and leadership, company culture/values, certifications, awards and more. Check the site out at www.nextgensecured.com.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

