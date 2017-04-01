Hikvision Canada Launches French Language Website

Hikvision Canada Inc. launched a French language website to better serve its growing customer base in French-speaking Canada and to continually expand its footprint in the North American security market. The new website will explain Hikvision products in French and will help Hikvision adapt security offerings to this market. “With its headquarters in Montreal, Hikvision Canada is already an important participant in the economic development of the region,” said Lorne Terry, sales director for Hikvision Canada. “The new French website will enable Hikvision Canada to foster even closer ties with the Montreal business sector.” Visit the French Language site at www.hikvision.ca/fr.