Hikvision Canada Launches French Language Website

April 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
Hikvision Canada Inc. launched a French language website to better serve its growing customer base in French-speaking Canada and to continually expand its footprint in the North American security market. The new website will explain Hikvision products in French and will help Hikvision adapt security offerings to this market. “With its headquarters in Montreal, Hikvision Canada is already an important participant in the economic development of the region,” said Lorne Terry, sales director for Hikvision Canada. “The new French website will enable Hikvision Canada to foster even closer ties with the Montreal business sector.” Visit the French Language site at www.hikvision.ca/fr.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

