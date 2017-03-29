Colorado Burglar and Fire Alarm Association Elects 2017 Officers

The Colorado Burglar and Fire Alarm Association (CBFAA) recently elected 2017 board of director officers.



CBFAA elected Sofia Aguilar, co-owner of A-1 Security, as the new president of the board of directors. Aguilar has more than 22 years of experience as a systems integrator in the electronic security industry including fire alarm, access control, nurse call, CCTV systems design, and in estimating, sales and project management. In the nine years since she helped form A-1 Security, the company has experienced growth through organic development and four acquisitions. Some of Aguilar’s clients include Denver Sheraton Downtown, Southern Glazier’s Wine and Spirits, Mercy Housing, Triangle Petroleum, Costco, Aims Community College, Yampa Valley Hospital District, Aurora Housing Authority, City of Aurora and City of Denver.



As the president of CBFAA, Aguilar is working to increase collaboration with local jurisdictions to promote best practices, create educational opportunities for the community, increase CBFAA presence at trade shows and provide meaningful peer-to-peer interactions to advance the mission of CBFAA.

CBFAA elected Thomas Roettger, compliance analyst for AT&T Digital Life, as vice president of the board of directors. At AT&T Digital Life, Roettger is responsible for vendor management, permitting and licensing validation, data analytics and project management. Prior to his current role, Roettger was part of a team at DIRECTTV that took a small drop ship, self-install alarm company, to a professional installed system nationwide. In addition to overseeing research, he also assisted in licensing the companies and more than 1,700 technicians throughout the U.S. to be compliant with any state and local ordinances related to the alarm industry.

CBFAA elected Brian Harrison, general manager for A-1 Security, as secretary of the board of directors. Harrison has more than 21 years of experience in the electronic security industry. Prior to moving to Colorado, Harrison served as the Nevada district operations manager at Stanley for seven years.

