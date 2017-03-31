Leviton Launches 2017 Five Star Dealer Program

Leviton announced the availability of its 2017 Five Star Dealer Program. The Five Star Dealer Program highlights top installers and integrators who help to ensure Leviton is meeting and exceeding its customers' expectations of a professionally installed automation solution for a residence or a commercial property. Individuals recognized within the Five Star Dealer Program receive meaningful benefits to facilitate support and ongoing business development including sales leads, personalized technical support and customized marketing resources.

Additionally, Five Star Dealers can receive pre-qualified leads, a custom toll-free technical support number to elevate the installer in the queue with access to top technical support, online training with installation information, showroom discount opportunities, exclusive events, and more.

“The revered Leviton Five Star Dealer Program connects our global installer base on a personal level, enhances support mechanisms, increases procedural acumen, and offers tools to grow their overall businesses,” said Greg Rhoades, director of marketing for Leviton Energy Management, Controls and Automation. “We are already receiving applications from all over the world and look forward to growing together throughout 2017.”

In addition to earning Five Star Dealer status, installation companies can elevate to the ELITE tier by achieving region-specific sales goals. For USA Five Star Dealers, the ELITE tier features additional training and business development incentives based upon qualifying dollars from participating distributors. Once Leviton records indicate a sales goal has been achieved, a marketing consultation occurs to determine training and business development opportunities.

The Leviton Five Star Dealer application is now available with completion deadlines of March 31, 2017 for international companies and December 31, 2017 for USA installation companies. Dealers and integrators are encouraged to visit http://dealer.leviton.com, where applicants can review program benefits and requirements, as well as submit their application to be considered for 2017 Five Star Dealer status.

Visit www.leviton.com for more information.