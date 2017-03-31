15 New IP Cameras Focused On Affordability & Easy Installation

Honeywell further expands its Performance Series IP family to include new, affordable, easy-to-install 1080p and 4MP Wide Dynamic Range IP cameras. The Performance Series IP cameras deliver high-quality video, a superior user experience, easy video integration with other solutions, and improved user account security with enhanced risk reduction, the company described. The range includes 15 new IP cameras in mini dome, micro dome, ball, and bullet design, ideal for small to medium businesses. Select cameras include Motorized Focal Zoom (MFZ) technology, which auto-focuses the lens after zoom operation. This allows the installer to fine-tune camera focus and field-of-view off the ladder, making installation easy and saving labor costs. Each camera captures crisp, clear images with high-resolution pixel detail. In addition, a reduction in bandwidth and storage needs provide customers with potential savings on their NVR investment.

Honeywell | www.honeywellvideo.com