Machine Allows Connectors To Be Added To Sensors

March 31, 2017
George Risk Industries (GRI) purchased a new stripping and crimping machine allowing the company to accurately and efficiently add Molex, AMP/TE, and other connectors to its security switches and environmental sensors. The machine is most suitable for high-precision stripping and subsequent crimping of terminals for wires between 30 AWG and 12 AWG (0.05 to 4.00 sq. mm).

GRI | www.grisk.com

