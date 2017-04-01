Get Equipment Off The Floor And On The Wall
Video Mount Products’ new ERWEN-6E 19-in. wall rack enclosure features a welded steel construction, 16 in. of usable depth, vented top and bottom, top and bottom cable routing knockouts, removable hinged back panel, adjustable front and rear rails, removable locking side panels, and reversible hinged tempered glass front door. The ERWEN-6E 19-in. wall rack enclosure works with all standard 19-in. rack equipment and accessories. The rack offers an optional two-fan kit (ERWEN2FANKIT). The product dimensions are: 24.3 in. wide by 21.9 in. deep by 14.5 in. high.
Video Mount Products | www.videomount.com
