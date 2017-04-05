38th Annual SIA NPS Winners to be Announced Today

From the moment the Security Industry Association (SIA) opened the submission process for this year’s SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) in late 2016, entries began rolling in, as more than 80 companies submitted their products for consideration. At 3 p.m. today, they’ll learn if their hard work paid off, when the winners of the 38th annual SIA NPS are announced on the ISC West Main Stage, Hall B entrance.

Every product entered in this year’s showcase has been subjected to a rigorous judging process, which concluded yesterday. Representing a carefully selected cross-section of the security industry, the 22 NPS judges split into panels and spent much of the day listening to 15-minute presentations and evaluating each of the 120-plus entries to determine which products are most deserving of awards in each categories, as well as the coveted Best New Product and Judges’ Choice. Once again this year, judges may at their discretion present an Honorable Mention Award to any non-winning entry they feel is also deserving of recognition.

Be sure to check out tomorrow’s Show Daily for the complete list of 2017 SIA NPS winners.