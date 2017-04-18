It’s Almost TEC Time!

TEC 2017 will be here in just a few short weeks. The annual PSA security conference for all security integrators will take place May 7-11 at the Westin in Westminster, Colo., and will feature 19 certification programs, and more than 100 educational sessions.

The theme of TEC 2017 is “Powering What’s Possible.” This year’s conference will feature a cross-track focus on creating more RMR opportunities, as well as highlighting emerging topics and technologies in the industry such as cybersecurity; the intersection between physical security and audio-visual applications; and opportunities for industry professional across all business disciplines. Individual tracks include audio-visual, cybersecurity, management, operations, procurement, sales and marketing, and technical.

“One of the things we are really excited about this year is the addition of an RMR focus across several of the education tracks,” said Kim Garcia, director of marketing for PSA Security Network. “RMR is such a huge topic right now and we set out to bring courses to TEC where integrators can really explore technologies and best practices from experts who can help make RMR a reality in their companies.”

TEC will host certification exams and review opportunities from leading security industry associations including:



• ASIS Certified Protection Professional (CPP) Review Course

• ASIS Physical Security Professional (PSP) Review Course

• CompTIA Security+ Training with Practical Emphasis on Physical Security

• Electronic Security Networking Technician (ESNT)

• SIA Certified Security Project Manager (CSPM)

• SIA Security Project Management Training Seminar



“PSA TEC is committed to providing education sessions that address the needs of everyone who works for a security company, not just those in the management suite,” said Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA Security Network. “With over 100 sessions for attendees to choose from, TEC continues to be the one-stop education summit for systems integrators.”



This year’s keynote presentation will be “Cybersecurity Risks and Recommendations — Where Your Focus Needs to Be,” presented by Matthew Rosenquit, Cyber Security Strategist for Intel Corporation. Rosenquist, a renowned cyber strategist and evangelist with over 25 years in the field of security, will discuss the top three cybersecurity risks to a business and offer recommendations on how security professionals can become part of the solution and not a victim.



“Matthew Rosenquist is one of the most outspoken advocates for cybersecurity,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “I have no doubt that his presentation will ignite security professionals from both the integrator and vendor communities to take action against these common cyber dangers.”



TEC will also showcase over 100 leading security and audio-visual product manufacturers at the exhibit hall, open for one day only on Wednesday, May 10. Sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsor — Altronix;

Gold Sponsors — AMAG Technology; Arecont Vision; Bosch Security Systems; Hanwha Techwin America; Lenel; LifeSafety Power; March Networks;

Silver Sponsors — Allegion; ASSA ABLOY; HID; Media Vision; Seneca

Bronze Sponsors — BB&T Insurance Services; ComNet; CSC; Dahua Technology; Ganz Security; HySecurity; OpenEye; Salient Systems; Sharp; Tyco Security Products; Windy City Wire;

Supporting Sponsors — Ditek; DSC; Go West IT; Honeywell; Mercury Security; and Milestone.

“Each year, PSA TEC brings together the brightest integrators, manufacturers and security professionals for days of education, collaboration and networking, intended to help drive the security industry ever forward,” Bozeman said. “It is a lofty goal, but our sponsors help make this endeavor a reality every year. We are proud to be partnering with these companies who share that same vision for the industry as a whole.”

Registration is currently open for all systems integrator companies, whether they are PSA members or not, Garcia said. “There is a common misconception that TEC is only for members of PSA and that is not the case,” Garcia said. “Our mission at TEC is to offer superior training opportunities to all systems integrators so we can continue to improve the industry as a whole.”

To register or learn more about PSA TEC, visit www.psatec.com.