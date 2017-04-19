PSA Security Network Expands Cybersecurity Offerings to Security Integrators

PSA Security Network expanded its suite of cybersecurity products and service offerings designed for physical security systems integrators. New partnerships have been formed with IDmachines, Secure Global Solutions, and itSM Solutions which will give PSA integrators access to networked security solutions system diagnostics tools, system and network support solutions, and NIST Cybersecurity Framework training services to help them expand their own cybersecurity offerings and education.

The PSA cybersecurity program has expanded since 2014 from an educational and awareness-building initiative to a comprehensive program that supports physical security systems integrators in their efforts to become more cyber-savvy solutions providers in the industry. IDmachines, Secure Global Solutions, and itSM Solutions join BB&T Insurance, SecureXperts and Titan Info Security Group as part of the suite of cybersecurity products and services offered by PSA.

“Over the last two years PSA has focused on educating the security integration community that now is the time to take cybersecurity seriously in our market,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “We are now working on securing the right partners for the next phase of PSA’s cybersecurity program. The cyber security companies we have partnered with have been carefully selected to help integrators not only become better providers to their customers, but to also give them the opportunity to augment their own cybersecurity programs.”

IDmachines | www.idmachines.com

IDmachines is the provider of the Eidola physical security system integration platform, which helps deliver and manage the lifecycle of high-assurance networked security solutions. Their solutions assist integrators in the development of a practice to manage and profit from the system lifecycle of design, configuration, integration, certification and maintenance. The Eidola platform provides configuration information, device and system diagnostics and reports for the integrator, and can deliver these as a service to customers at the push of a button. With over 30 years of experience with end users, system integrators and manufacturers including large-scale automation, identity, and security programs, IDmachines and Eidola together help integrators and their customers accelerate and benefit from the adoption of high-assurance, IT-ready physical security solution.

Secure Global Solutions (SGS) | www.secglobe.net/secure-connections

Secure Global Solutions is the provider of Network Navigator, a patented solution to monitor and protect security networks. The easy to use, plug-and-play device provides remote site VPN, device monitoring, and a support gateway for third-party products. Network Navigator allows integrators to build upon IT best practices with high-level security, anomaly notifications, and performance data collection. Quality services are now available for video management at chain stores, SMB locations or any site needing to protect against system failures. The automated service delivery generates recurring RMR by offering customers affordable solutions for managing network performance.

itSM Solutions (NIST Cybersecurity Framework Training Services) | www.nistcsf.com

NISTCSF.COM is a training solution developed in partnership with itSM Solutions LLC and UMass Lowell. The program is built around a controls factory methodology created by the university’s chief information security officer that teaches organizations how to build, test, maintain and continually improve a cybersecurity program based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NCSF). The training program — which is available via instructors or online video — is based on the cybersecurity framework issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in response to a 2013 executive order issued by then-President Barack Obama to protect the nation’s most critically important technology infrastructure that, if incapacitated or destroyed, would have a debilitating effect on national security, the U.S. economy, public health and safety. In addition to the NCFS Foundation Certification Course and the NCFS Practitioner Certification Course, the training platform also offers access to the NCSF INFOSEC Certification Training Library. This resource, available via online video, prepares candidates to sit for the IT (CompTIA, Cisco etc.) and information security (ISC², ISACA, CompTIA, etc.) certification exams aligned with the work and specialty roles outlined in the NIST Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (NCWF).

Visit www.psasecurity.com for more information about the PSA Security Network cybersecurity program.

