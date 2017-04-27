Fortress Security Secures $2 Million Investment for Service Expansion

Dallas/Fort Worth-based Fortress Security, a home and business security system installation provider, has secured new funding and investments worth up to $2 million to expand residential security systems and commercial security systems. This funding, the company said, will allow it to better serve its customers in service areas across Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

The lending power now available to Fortress has been the result of aggressive and intentional market growth throughout multiple territories in Texas, the company described. Founded in 2001, Fortress Security, with headquarters in Arlington, Texas, said it has seen impressive acquisition and retention for its services in both the residential and commercial sectors. In 2016, Fortress Security had its best year ever with its highest revenues and largest customer database on record, providing security services to thousands of homes and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

According to Fortress Security’s CEO Jerrod Smith, the recent funding and investments will be leveraged to meet the high demand Fortress is experiencing of acquiring new customers throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

“We’ve always been a growing company, but in the past few years we’ve seen growth for home security systems and commercial security systems increase exponentially. Customers want hyper-responsive security monitoring and state-of-the-art security equipment from a reputable, stable local security provider. Fortress provides that, and we’ve built our reputation on meeting and exceeding customer expectations. The infusion of funding means that we will continue to deliver outstanding customer service to our current clients as well as offer the most advanced security products and services to new customers much more rapidly.”

