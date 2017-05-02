Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsDigital ShuffleIntrusion Alarm

Bolt Security Updates Website

May 2, 2017
Meg Psiharis
After being acquired by Price’s Alarms, Bolt Security has rebranded and updated its website. While the Web address retains the company’s original name, visitors are now greeted with the Price’s Alarms logo as well as a slideshow header that features a mix of historic and present-day photos of the company. Visitors also can read about why Bolt Security chose Price’s, more about the company, and client testimonials.

Check out the website for yourself at www.boltsecurity.net.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

