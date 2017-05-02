Bolt Security Updates Website
May 2, 2017
After being acquired by Price’s Alarms, Bolt Security has rebranded and updated its website. While the Web address retains the company’s original name, visitors are now greeted with the Price’s Alarms logo as well as a slideshow header that features a mix of historic and present-day photos of the company. Visitors also can read about why Bolt Security chose Price’s, more about the company, and client testimonials.
Check out the website for yourself at www.boltsecurity.net.
