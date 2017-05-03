Qognify Helps Navi Mumbai in the Making of a Safe City

Qognify announced the successful implementation of its Safe City solution in Navi Mumbai, a planned township that was established to handle the population overflow from the overcrowded and ever-growing city of Mumbai. Together with CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation), the agency established for managing the new city, and system integrator WIPRO, Qognify has designed an integrated and holistic solution that helps Navi police to maintain law, order and safety.

As a planned township, Navi Mumbai officials have the benefit of operating in a modern environment, allowing them to maximize Qognify’s Safe City solution. At the core of the solution are Qognify Situator, an advanced Situation Management platform, and Qognify’s Video Management Solution, which controls the hundreds of surveillance cameras throughout the city.

With the solution’s implementation, the city has gained the ability to improve traffic management, deter criminal activity, effectively manage response to events, and resolve investigations efficiently:

· A central command center is using the platform to monitor entry and exit points of the city;

· Special emergency communication boxes act as “panic buttons” and allow people to generate alerts and communicate directly to the control room in case of emergency;

· Smart integration with Agent Vi’s video analytics solutions enables immediate detection and extraction of security and safety incidents from surveillance cameras throughout the city; and

· Situator provides a unified, operational view of the city by integrating all the components of the solution, while providing advanced collaboration capabilities for field personnel who are able to send real time images as well as videos to the control room with the type of the incident at hand and the GIS coordinates of the field respondent.

“The Navi Mumbai security program goes far beyond a CCTV system,” said Soma Vijayakumar, CIDCO. “It is a smart solution that integrates video, emergency response, traffic control, license plate identification and more. Qognify is the core important element of this platform, providing a solution which is among the most modern and advanced available anywhere.”