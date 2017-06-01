Trends & Industry IssuesColumnsInsider News & Business

The Market for Command & Control Room/PSAP Technologies & Services in North America

June 1, 2017
The command and control room and public safety answering point (PSAP) market is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2020, according to IHS Markit. Major factors spurring market growth include national public safety initiatives like FirstNet and NG911 in the U.S., technology integration and system interoperability, the increasing value placed on “big data” and analytics, and control room consolidation.

