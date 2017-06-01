Per Mar Security Services Launches New Website

WWW.PERMARSECURITY.COM

Per Mar Security Services announced the launch of its new website. The URL is the same — permarsecurity.com — but the experience is brand new. Visitors to the new website will enjoy a more visual look with easy navigation that allows for a great viewing experience, no matter what device is being used. Visitors can browse Per Mar’s smart home security packages and learn about the latest in business security solutions, including burglar alarm systems, video surveillance, access control, security officer services, investigative services and background checks. Customers will find a login/support button with tools to easily manage their account, keep up with news and get safety and security tips for your home or business.

Check it out at www.permarsecurity.com.