CEC Launches New Website Design

June 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
WWW.CECINFO.COM

CEC has launched a new website design at www.cecinfo.com, along with new tagline: “The Experience Matters.” To improve the customer experience and offer free education resources, the new design offers quick, easy access to essential technology information for CEC clients and technology decision makers. With new technology content that is consistently updated, CEC’s website redesign serves as a one-stop resource for sharing pertinent industry information, including white papers, case studies, B2B articles, and more. The website also provides helpful information about CEC’s technology solutions and partners; news and events; as well as customer spotlights that showcase how technology can be used to solve a variety of business challenges.

See the update yourself at www.cecinfo.com.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

