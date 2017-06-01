CEC Launches New Website Design
CEC has launched a new website design at www.cecinfo.com, along with new tagline: “The Experience Matters.” To improve the customer experience and offer free education resources, the new design offers quick, easy access to essential technology information for CEC clients and technology decision makers. With new technology content that is consistently updated, CEC’s website redesign serves as a one-stop resource for sharing pertinent industry information, including white papers, case studies, B2B articles, and more. The website also provides helpful information about CEC’s technology solutions and partners; news and events; as well as customer spotlights that showcase how technology can be used to solve a variety of business challenges.
See the update yourself at www.cecinfo.com.
