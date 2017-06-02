Convergint Technologies Acquires Integrated Security Systems



Convergint Technologies, a global provider of service-based systems integration and ranked No. 2 on the SDM Top Systems Integrator Report, has acquired Miami-based Integrated Security Systems (ISS), making this the 10th company added to the Convergint family in the past 18 months.

Founded in 1962, Integrated Security Systems provides security and fire and life safety solutions by leveraging the latest products and services designed to control access, reduce potential theft and implement an effective risk management system, Convergint reported in a press release.

Integrated Security Systems is headquartered in Miami and has additional offices in Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Greenville, S.C. More than 100 colleagues across all of its locations will be joining the Convergint team. With more than 55 years of diverse service experience, Integrated Security Systems also brings to Convergint deep experience in the utilities and commercial banking vertical markets, Convergint added.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff Nunberg and his entire team to the Convergint Technologies family. ISS fulfills all of our criteria when searching for like-minded companies for acquisition: a strong service-focused culture, dynamic leadership, and the ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market,” said Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies. “ISS brings us significant strategic customers in the banking and utilities markets. Jeff and his entire team will continue to support and build on those customers, while also contributing significant vertical market expertise and excellent leadership to Convergint.”

Convergint said its foundational commitment to being its customers’ best service provider has historically propelled its expanding global presence and deepening capabilities. Every acquisition that Convergint completes is considered from the lens of how it will add to the service-based culture that is Convergint’s critical differentiator, the company reported. Integrated Security Systems shares Convergint’s dedication to unparalleled customer service.

“Joining Convergint Technologies is the best possible growth scenario for our business,” said Jeffrey Nunberg, president and CEO of Integrated Security Systems. “Convergint provides ISS with expanded resources to support our clients as they grow into new territories and with access to a client-centric service network located strategically throughout the globe.” Nunberg will report to Convergint President and CEO Ken Lochiatto and continue to lead the ISS team forward as a key part of Convergint.

