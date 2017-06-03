Interactive Dashboard Helps Dealers Better Their Businesses
Honeywell released AlarmNet 360 Insights, an interactive analytics dashboard in the AlarmNet 360 cloud-based business management platform that makes it easier for security dealers and central stations to explore customer data, uncover opportunities and expose problem areas. The data within AlarmNet 360 Insights is updated on a daily basis to ensure that the data is current, giving dealers more opportunities to be proactive with their accounts. A wide range of filters is available for dealers and central stations to view their account base by communication types, communicator models, AlarmNet services, and Honeywell Total Connect Remote Services. The map view shows current account locations, streamlining how users analyze and measure the current state of their business by geographic areas. Dashboard is designed to help operations teams retain their current customer base.
Honeywell | www.honeywell.com
