5 Keys to Getting the Most out of Outdoor Security

Outdoor security is rife with challenges and obstacles not faced indoors, and thus resists the kind of repeatable, uniform solutions that can often fit various indoor locations with sometimes only minor adjustments. In addition, due to the wide range of customer types, such as data centers, critical infrastructure, retail, commercial buildings, public buildings, cities, highways, airports and others, there can be a variety of applications.

That’s not to say that designing a truly effective and affordable outdoor system is impossible — far from it. With new technology, twists on old technology and lowering costs, security integrators have more tools than ever to help them deliver powerful and effective outdoor solutions. “There is a solution for every scenario,” says Ryan Zatolokin, senior technologist, Axis Communications, Chelmsford, Mass. “Plan it out; make sure it is the right fit.”