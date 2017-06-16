Homeland Security Looks to Security Industry to Solve Toughest Challenges

In a Security Industry Association (SIA) blog, Daniel Conway, communications and outreach manager, DHS Science & Technology (S&T) directorate, reported that the Department of Homeland Security developed a close working relationship with the security industry, stating that the relationships help ensure the research and development investments DHS S&T makes today can withstand tomorrow's challenges.

Conway said DHS S&T focuses on border security, airport screening flood risk mitigation, and communication enhancement during emergency response. It is in many of these areas DHS collaborates with industry experts.

The organization will be further explaining the partnerships at the 2017 SIA GovSummit on June 29 at 1 p.m. at The Liaison Capitol Hill.

Read the blog post here.