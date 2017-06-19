ZKAccess Further Expands It’s Dealer Support Services

ZKAccess is committed to educating and supporting its dealer network so they can better compete in the security market. As part of this commitment, ZKAccess has recently created three new "dealer-focused" positions.

Their new training & course development manager is developing and conducting Access Control training courses in ZKAccess distributors’ learning centers all across the country. The goal is to help ZKAccess dealers become self-sufficient regarding the installation of ZKAccess products, as well as enhance their overall access control knowledge to help grow their business and careers. Delmar Dossantos, training & course development manager, can be reached at delmar@zkaccess.com.

ZKAccess' customer satisfaction representative ensures that all ZKAccess dealers’ technical support inquiries are addressed and resolved quickly. In addition to dispatching tech support inquiries to the Help Desk, the rep also follows up with dealers afterwards to ensure the their technical issues were fully resolved. Customer satisfaction representative, can be reached at joanna@zkaccess.com.

ZKAccess' new sales engineer, Joe Fryd, develops meaningful relationships with dealers by understanding their business goals and ensuring they’re fully knowledgeable and capable of effectively leveraging the entire ZKAccess comprehensive product line which will ensure their success.

"Joe literally 'owns' our dealer channel," says Larry Reed, CEO, ZKAccess. "With a well-educated, well-supported network of ZKAccess dealers, our distributors have their hands full responding to all the procurement needs of our growing dealer channel!" Joe can be reached at joe@zkaccess.com.

Visit www.zkaccess.com for more information.