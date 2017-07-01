Galaxy Control Systems Publishes White Paper on Cloud-Based Access Control

Galaxy Control Systems published a new white paper entitled “Understanding Cloud Services for Access Control.”

Readers will find an overview of cloud technology and learn how and where access control cloud services can be applied for maximum economic and security benefits to the organization. The white paper also touches on decision factors to assess when considering a move to cloud services.

“We recognize that not everyone in the security industry has the time or resources to stay current with new technologies,” said Rick Caruthers, executive vice president, Galaxy Control Systems. “We developed our new white paper to provide information for our community, to help accelerate their understanding of the benefits of access control cloud services.”

“Understanding Cloud Services for Access Control” is the second in a series of white papers published by Galaxy Control Systems. Previously the company issued “The Current State of Access Control,” which explores the potential of access control systems to help organizations improve the efficiency and effectiveness of physical and virtual security.

“Creating these knowledge pieces is core to our commitment to putting customers first,” Caruthers said. “By providing valuable information we can help our community better understand their options so that they can make the most informed choices for keeping their organizations secure.”

Visit galaxysysresources.com/cloud-services-for-access-control/ to get your copy.