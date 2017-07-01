Key Tracer, RightCrowd Named Symmetry Preferred Partner by AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, the security management system manufacturer, announced Key Tracer and RightCrowd as the newest certified partners within the Symmetry Preferred Partner Program.

As a certified partner, Key Tracer’s Key Management System integrates with AMAG’s latest Symmetry Access Control software. AMAG Technology and Key Tracer cooperatively tested and certified this integration.

“We are really pleased to welcome Key Tracer to the rapidly growing Symmetry Preferred Partner Program,” said AMAG Technology Vice President – Products and Partner Programs, Dave Ella. “AMAG specializes in joining up all aspects of access control, video management, identity compliance and visitor management into one single solution. Software integration between card reader-based access control systems and their physical key-based equivalents makes a lot of sense for many large organizations. The new link between the Symmetry and Key Tracer systems allows management and reporting directly from within the Symmetry system.”

Also, RightCrowd Enterprise and Essentials software products integrate with AMAG’s latest Symmetry Access Control software. AMAG Technology and RightCrowd cooperatively tested and certified this integration.

“We welcome RightCrowd to the Symmetry Preferred Partner Program,” Ella said. “AMAG has worked closely with RightCrowd while they developed the product integration, and Symmetry users and security integrators will have a supported and tested integrated solution to manage safety, security and compliance issues. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership.”