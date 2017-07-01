Grow Your Business Without Growing Your Back Office
Sable Inc. (doing business as SableCRM+) officially launched its SableCRM+, a SaaS business platform for the alarm industry. SableCRM+ is a fully integrated and highly automated, modern cloud-based platform that will add unprecedented efficiency to security companies, the developer described. SableCRM+ is equipped with three customized levels of service. The core CRM+ subscription includes enterprise CRM, fully integrated accounting, powerfully recurring billing, and robust inventory control for office staff and management. The mobile tech portal empowers technicians to notify clients of arrival times, register new accounts, check signals, and activate systems without back office support. The sales portal is a mobile tool for sales representatives to complete the sales process from credit check to e-contract completion. SableCRM+ integrates directly with some of the leading service providers in the industry, including Moni Smart Security, Alarm.com, Zoho, Transunion, RingCentral, and Docusign.
SableCRM+ | www.sablecrm.com
