Key Access Ready Enclosure Connects To Existing Access Control Panel
MedixSafe’s KARE Key Access Ready Enclosure is a heavy-duty key control cabinet with an HID format card reader and key override built right into the electronic lock. The KARE reader features a Wiegand output so it can be connected to any access control panel. Much more than merely a place to store keys, it gives the user control over their keys by limiting access to authorized users only and knowledge of who has accessed keys and when. The 16-in. high by 13.5-in. wide by 4.5-in. deep enclosure has a polymer swing handle lock, and the built-in HID SE card reader accepts 125 kHz prox cards. Access to the KARE key cabinet is then controlled by your existing access control database. Included are 48 key tag holders that can hold multiple keys or a set of keys. Each key tag easily snaps open so that names and/or numbers of keys can be inserted. An Excel template is included for printing labels.
MedixSafe | medixsafe.com
