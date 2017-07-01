Entry-Level IP Bullet Camera
LILIN Americas further strengthened its line of IP cameras with the MR832 outdoor bullet camera, to help security professionals easily deploy a surveillance system. The MR832 features a 4mm fixed lens with an IP66 environmental rating, an operating range of -40 deg. to 122 deg. F, along with 30M IR LED illumination and day/night imaging. LILIN MR832 IP cameras feature 2D wide dynamic range, which provides accurate video capture in high-contrast lighting, and use 3D noise reduction for maximum clarity in lowlight conditions. Energy-efficient IR LEDs automatically illuminate scenes in complete darkness for discovering subjects at a range of up to 98 ft. In addition, the camera supports ONVIF Profile S and is powered by either PoE or DC12V. The MR832 delivers full 1080P HD resolution at 30 FPS while being compact and lightweight for wall or ceiling-mount applications.
LILIN | www.LILIN.us
