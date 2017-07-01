Industry Innovations

High-Security Sensor For Door & Window Security

Ce- MHSL1-5 AES Encrypted, Level 1, high-security door and window sensor
July 1, 2017
KEYWORDS encrypted sensor / high-security sensor / security systems
CINCH systems announced the Ce-MHSL1-5 AES Encrypted, Level 1, high-security door and window sensor with a compact footprint. The Ce-MHSL1.5 is fortress of protection with uncompromising construction, higher sensing performance, and data encryption for securing doors and windows. This sensor is built tough with fully potted components (epoxy encased), a rugged aluminum case, tamper switch, and a fully shielded cable — all in a compact size. It is ideally suited to meet the higher security needs of commercial, government and military facilities.

CINCH systems | www.cinchsystems.com

