Alertus Technologies Provides Critical Emergency Mass Notification to Twin Cities Pride Festival

Alertus Technologies once again provided critical emergency mass notification support for the Twin Cities Pride Festival via the Alertus Mobile App. The festival took place June 24-25, 2017 in Minneapolis, MN.

Alertus is a yearlong sponsor of Twin Cities Pride and provided the mobile app for the 2016 Twin Cities Pride Festival. Twin Cities Pride recently used the app during the Equality March for Unity and Pride at the Minnesota State Capital in St. Paul, MN.

“We’re proud to once again support Twin Cities Pride’s emergency preparedness efforts,” said Greg Smith, public relations manager for Alertus Technologies. “The mobile app offered a great personal notification solution for the large number of staff and attendees that were spread across multiple outside venues and along a lengthy parade route.”

During the festival, the Alertus Mobile App provided event organizers and safety personnel the ability to send emergency alerts to staff, volunteers and participants on their Android or iOS smartphones and tablets. Since last year’s event, Alertus enhanced the app with a new panic button feature that allows end users to quickly send geo-tagged incident reports to emergency management personnel. End users could also receive push notifications from the Alertus system through the app.