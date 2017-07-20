Georgia-Based Owen Security Acquires ACS Security-Rome

Owen Security Solutions, ranked No. 99 on the SDM 100, has successfully acquired ACS Security-Rome.

Justin Owen, Owen Security president, said, “It is truly an exciting opportunity to be able to join forces with such a respected competitor. We are delighted that the growth of our family-based company is gaining 1,700-plus new customers who already reside in our backyard.”

ACS Security-Rome President Don Holsonback said, “We are excited about merging with Owen Security Solutions, and all the future entails. It’s a great fit for both companies, as well as our customers. Both companies share down-home roots, and are family-owned, generational businesses with very similar histories and values. Our customers should expect a seamless transition with continued excellent service.”

This acquisition along with the smaller acquisition of DAS Security earlier this year on May 17 marks the fifth in less than a year for Owen Security, which has been serving residential and commercial customers throughout Northwest Georgia since 1973. With close to 40 employees and more than 7,000 customers, Owen now operates out of three branch offices including Calhoun, Cartersville and Rome, with a fourth office pending in Dalton, Ga.

