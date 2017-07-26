New Legislation Would Create Cybersecurity Agency at Homeland Security
Rep. Mike McCaul’s (R-Texas) will introduce the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2017, which would create a new cyber agency at DHS.
The bill would amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 “to authorize the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the Department of Homeland Security and for other purposes,” according to the language on the bill. To read the bill, visit docs.house.gov/meetings/HM/HM00/20170726/106306/BILLS-115HR3359pih-NPPD.pdf.
